‘The Simpsons’, ‘Watchmen’, ‘When They See Us’ named Peabody Award winners

© 2019/Fox Media LLC(LOS ANGELES) — Long-running animated favorite The Simpsons, Netflix’s Stranger Things, and the Emmy Award-winning real-life drama When They See Us are among the winners of this year’s Peabody Awards.

Each year, the awards salute, “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019.”

Cicely Tyson was honored with a Career Achievement Award, an “honor…reserved for individuals whose work and commitment to broadcasting and digital media have left an indelible mark on the field and in American culture.”

Here are the winners in the major categories, in addition to the winners of the Institutional Award, the Peabody’s top prize:

INSTITUTIONAL AWARD

The Simpsons – Fox

Frontline – PBS

ENTERTAINMENT

Chernobyl – HBO

Fleabag – Amazon Prime

Dickinson – Apple TV+

Stranger Things – Netflix

Succession – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Ramy – Hulu

Watchmen – HBO

When They See Us – Netflix

DOCUMENTARIES

Apollo 11 – CNN Films

For Sama – PBS

Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening – PBS

POV: Inventing Tomorrow – PBS

POV: Midnight Traveler – PBS

The Distant Barking of Dogs – PBS

POV: The Silence of Others – PBS

Surviving R. Kelly – Lifetime

The Edge of Democracy – Netflix

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality – HBO

PODCAST/RADIO

Dolly Parton’s America

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

In the Dark: The Path Home

Threshold: The Refuge

NEWS

A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness – NBC News

American Betrayal – NBC/MSNBC

Long Island Divided – Newsday

The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America – CNN

Unwarranted – WBBM-TV

