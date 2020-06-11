1 dead in knife attack at Slovak school; attacker also dead

Authorities say a man with a knife attacked a school in Slovakia on Thursday, killing one person and wounding at least five before he was killed by police

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

1 dead in knife attack at Slovak school; attacker also dead

Authorities say a man with a knife attacked a school in Slovakia on Thursday, killing one person and wounding at least five before he was killed by police