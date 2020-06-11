AP PHOTOS: 1 year on, tumult of Hong Kong protests echoes

A year has passed since the beginning of anti-government protests in Hong Kong that brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While the demonstrations have all but died out, none of the underlying issues have been resolved, and a deep unease lies over the city as China moves to tighten its grip.

Beijing cracked down hard on the demonstrations and has moved in recent weeks to make it illegal to disrespect the Chinese national anthem in Hong Kong and and pass a national security law for the city that could severely restrict freedom of speech and opposition political activity.

China says it is justified in making the moves to preserve sovereignty and counter vaguely-defined crimes such as sedition. Critics say Beijing is reneging on commitments it made when the former British colony was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997 with a promise it could maintain its own legal, social, political and economic systems for 50 years.

