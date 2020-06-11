Differences on peace progress in Mali amid terrorist acts


Posted on: June 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The United States and Belgium have criticized signatories to Mali’s 2015 peace agreement for failing to implement it, while the U.N. secretary-general, France and others report progress in the past year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Differences on peace progress in Mali amid terrorist acts


Posted on: June 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The United States and Belgium have criticized signatories to Mali’s 2015 peace agreement for failing to implement it, while the U.N. secretary-general, France and others report progress in the past year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.