Differences on peace progress in Mali amid terrorist acts

The United States and Belgium have criticized signatories to Mali’s 2015 peace agreement for failing to implement it, while the U.N. secretary-general, France and others report progress in the past year

The United States and Belgium have criticized signatories to Mali’s 2015 peace agreement for failing to implement it, while the U.N. secretary-general, France and others report progress in the past year