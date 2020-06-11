For Ellison, Floyd case brings pressure — and opportunity


Posted on: June 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Taking over as lead prosecutor in George Floyd’s death is giving Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison a national platform to talk about race in America



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

For Ellison, Floyd case brings pressure — and opportunity


Posted on: June 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Taking over as lead prosecutor in George Floyd’s death is giving Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison a national platform to talk about race in America



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.