Several officers wounded in shootout with ambush suspect
Several police officers were wounded in separate shootouts in California with a man suspected of ambushing and seriously injuring a deputy a day earlier
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Several officers wounded in shootout with ambush suspect
Several police officers were wounded in separate shootouts in California with a man suspected of ambushing and seriously injuring a deputy a day earlier
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.