Several officers wounded in shootout with suspect in ambush on California deputy; police say suspect is in custody

Several officers wounded in shootout with suspect in ambush on California deputy; police say suspect is in custody

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Several officers wounded in shootout with suspect in ambush on California deputy; police say suspect is in custody

Several officers wounded in shootout with suspect in ambush on California deputy; police say suspect is in custody