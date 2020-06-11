Some stores end practice of locking up black beauty products


Posted on: June 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Some stores end practice of locking up black beauty products


Posted on: June 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.