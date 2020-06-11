Stolen Banksy honoring Bataclan victims found in Italy

Italian authorities have unveiled a stolen artwork by British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Stolen Banksy honoring Bataclan victims found in Italy

Italian authorities have unveiled a stolen artwork by British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris