Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special


Posted on: June 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd  in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men



