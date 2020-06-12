Floyd’s death spurs question: What is a black life worth?

Before his death in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago, George Floyd was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes from a grocery store

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Floyd’s death spurs question: What is a black life worth?

Before his death in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago, George Floyd was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes from a grocery store