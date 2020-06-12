Looming US sanctions shake Syria, hasten economic meltdown

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria start to come into effect next week, and they are likely to hit hard on a country whose economy is already melting down

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Looming US sanctions shake Syria, hasten economic meltdown

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria start to come into effect next week, and they are likely to hit hard on a country whose economy is already melting down