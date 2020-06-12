Red flag warnings issued for four states, fire weather watches issued

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — In the west, very dry and blustery conditions continue to spread the Bighorn Fire near Tucson, Arizona, where evacuations have been issued.

The Bighorn Fire is only 10% contained and is more than 6,000 acres.

A brush fire also broke out just east of San Diego, where evacuation orders were in effect.

Red flag warnings have now been issued for California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah on Friday. A fire weather watch has been issued for Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma as well.

The gusty winds and dry conditions are expected to last through the weekend for the region.

Moving east, almost a half a foot of rain fell in North Carolina Thursday, just west of the Raleigh-Durham metro area. In just one hour, 4.6 inches of rain fell in Durham.

A flash flood watch has been issued for South Carolina and parts of Georgia Friday morning, including Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, where some areas could see more than 5 inches of rain.

This frontal system will not move much this weekend, but could slide slightly farther south to northern Florida, Georgia and coastal Carolinas. These areas could all see flash flooding this weekend.

Over the next several days, some areas could see close to a half a foot of rain from Florida to the Carolinas.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.