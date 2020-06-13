Atlanta officer kills black man; police chief resigns
Atlanta’s police chief has resigned, less than 24 hours after a black man was killed by an Atlanta officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Atlanta officer kills black man; police chief resigns
Atlanta’s police chief has resigned, less than 24 hours after a black man was killed by an Atlanta officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.