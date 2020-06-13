Atlanta police shoot, kill black man who grabbed a Taser


Posted on: June 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities in Georgia say a man killed by Atlanta police had snatched an officer’s Taser and appeared have pointed it at the officer before being shot



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Atlanta police shoot, kill black man who grabbed a Taser


Posted on: June 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities in Georgia say a man killed by Atlanta police had snatched an officer’s Taser and appeared have pointed it at the officer before being shot



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.