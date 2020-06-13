Car Jacking Pursuit Ends with Trooper Shot, Suspect is Deceased

JASPER/LAKE COUNTY- On June 12, at 10:15 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call of an armed robbery/car jacking at the Pilot Truck Stop at exit 201 (Remington, IN). The suspect was reported to be a black male wearing a mask. The victim also reported that the assailant had pointed a gun at the victim’s head while taking possession of the vehicle, a black Mitsubishi. A Demotte police officer located the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on I-65 near the 230 mile-marker where he was going to make a traffic stop; however, the officer’s emergency lighting became disabled and the officer lost sight of the vehicle near exit 240 (Lowell). Two troopers were in the area observing for the vehicle and located it near the 246 mile marker. They attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled. A pursuit was then initiated but the vehicle sustained a flat tire at which point the driver slowed the vehicle. As the vehicle slowed, the driver exited the vehicle and immediately began to fire a weapon at the troopers, striking one of them. The suspect and troopers continued to exchange gunfire when one of the trooper’s rounds struck the suspect. The trooper began to administer first aid to the suspect however his efforts were unsuccessful. The trooper then administered first aid to the injured trooper by applying a tourniquet to the trooper’s lower extremity. The injured trooper was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined. Investigators continue to work to make positive identification of the deceased. The identity of the troopers involved will be released in the next few days. No further information will be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

-30-