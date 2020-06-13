Fox News removes altered photos of Seattle protest zone


Posted on: June 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Fox News has removed digitally altered photos from its website after the Seattle Times noted misleading images used in the network’s coverage about a Seattle neighborhood that’s become a protest center against police brutality and racial injustice



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Fox News removes altered photos of Seattle protest zone


Posted on: June 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Fox News has removed digitally altered photos from its website after the Seattle Times noted misleading images used in the network’s coverage about a Seattle neighborhood that’s become a protest center against police brutality and racial injustice



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.