Franciscan Beacon Hospital prepares to open doors in La Porte

Franciscan Health and Beacon Health System celebrated the culmination of their partnership and the end of construction at the new Franciscan Beacon Hospital with a blessing and ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday.

Franciscan Beacon will officially open its doors to patients in the coming weeks.

The two trusted health systems partnered together to create a unique, state-of-the-art hospital that includes a 24-hour, 10-bed Emergency Department. The new hospital is located at the same I Street campus where Beacon Medical Group has served the community for 50 years. Franciscan Physician Network providers are joining the expanded facility, offering patients convenient emergency and specialized care close to home.

The 92,500-square-foot facility, which includes 31,819-square-feet of new construction, features eight inpatient beds for overnight care with nursing station, laboratory services, an on-staff pharmacist, physical therapy, telehealth connectivity and the latest imaging and diagnostic equipment.

Construction began in November 2018 on the $21.6 million project, which included new construction and renovation of the Beacon Medical Group building.