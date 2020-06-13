Lane closures scheduled for U.S. 20 near Springville

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures on U.S. 20 between C.R. N 325 W and Springville Rd beginning Friday, June 19.

The outside right lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions will be closed during daylight hours until Friday, June 26. One lane will remain open in each direction,

but there may be short-term closures of less than 25 minutes to remove materials.

INDOT encourages drivers to expect delays and allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones