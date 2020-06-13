LaPorte County Traffic Stop Produces Two Arrests And The Confiscation Of A Firearm

Thursday night at approximately, Sergeant Jeff Wright of LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office was traveling eastbound on US 20 approaching CR 450 East. He observed a vehicle in excess of the posted speed limit traveling westbound on US 20 approaching him. The speed of the vehicle was measured at 100 miles per hour. Sergeant Wright initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of US 20 and 350 East.

The driver was identified as 20 year old Ankoma H. Kirk of South Bend. A female passenger was identified as 20 year old Ladericka R. Banks of Elkhart. As the traffic stop progressed, a loaded firearm was located within the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Kirk and Banks were taken into custody.

Kirk was arrested and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for the offenses of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Obliterating Identifying Marks on a Firearm, Reckless Driving, and Operating While Never Licensed.

Banks was arrested and transported to the LCJ. She was arrested for Minor Consumption of Alcohol. Friday afternoon, Banks was released from the LCJ on her own recognizance.