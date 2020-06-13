Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8


Posted on: June 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say a man who was turned away from a bar in Texas has shot and wounded at least eight people in the parking lot and remains at large



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8


Posted on: June 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say a man who was turned away from a bar in Texas has shot and wounded at least eight people in the parking lot and remains at large



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.