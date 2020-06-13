Terminal joint project continues in Lake and Porter Counties

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the continuation of a bridge terminal joint repair project that will cause lane and ramp closures in Lake and Porter Counties.

Daytime Work Schedule:

Ramp from southbound State Road 152 to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed June 15.

Ramp from westbound I-80/94 to southbound Kennedy Ave will be closed June 15.

Alternating lane closures on Columbia Ave over I-80/94 on June 16.

Alternating lane closures on Kennedy Ave over I-80/94 on June 17 and 18.

Alternating lane closures on Calumet Ave over I-80/94 on June 19 and 23.

Overnight Work Schedule:

Overnight lane closures on eastbound I-80/94 between mile-marker 16 and 24 in the evenings of June 12 and 15.

Overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-80/94 at mile-marker 16 in the evenings of June 16 through 22.

Overnight lane closures on northbound and southbound I-65 at mile-marker 259 in the evenings of June 16 through 22.

This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

This is a state-wide project. Once complete, this project will have repaired terminal joints at 114 various locations across the Northwest District. Work began in the South Bend Area and has moved west across the district. The entire project is expected to be finished in the beginning of October, 2020.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.