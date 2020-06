Drone strike kills 2 al-Qaida commanders in NW Syria

Syrian opposition activists say a drone strike in northwestern Syria has killed two senior commanders with an al-Qaida-linked group

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Drone strike kills 2 al-Qaida commanders in NW Syria

Syrian opposition activists say a drone strike in northwestern Syria has killed two senior commanders with an al-Qaida-linked group