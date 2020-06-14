Filipina journalist critical of Duterte convicted of libel


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An award-winning journalist critical of the Philippine president has been convicted of libel and sentenced to jail in a decision called a major blow to press freedom in an Asian bastion of democracy



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Filipina journalist critical of Duterte convicted of libel


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An award-winning journalist critical of the Philippine president has been convicted of libel and sentenced to jail in a decision called a major blow to press freedom in an Asian bastion of democracy



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.