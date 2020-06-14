French President Macron says he stands firmly against racism, but that France won’t remove colonial-era statues


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

French President Macron says he stands firmly against racism, but that France won’t remove colonial-era statues



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

French President Macron says he stands firmly against racism, but that France won’t remove colonial-era statues


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

French President Macron says he stands firmly against racism, but that France won’t remove colonial-era statues



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.