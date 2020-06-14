Israel deports US billionaire’s son for breaking virus rules

Israel says it is deporting the son of American media magnate Shari Redstone for violating the country’s coronavirus quarantine rules while paying a secret visit to his model girlfriend

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Israel deports US billionaire’s son for breaking virus rules

Israel says it is deporting the son of American media magnate Shari Redstone for violating the country’s coronavirus quarantine rules while paying a secret visit to his model girlfriend