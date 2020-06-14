Legacy of late Italian journalist stained by colonial past


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Protesters have scrawled “rapist” and “racist” on the statue of a late Italian journalist who had acknowledged having had a 12-year-old Eritrean bride while stationed in the Italian colony in the 1930s



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Legacy of late Italian journalist stained by colonial past


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Protesters have scrawled “rapist” and “racist” on the statue of a late Italian journalist who had acknowledged having had a 12-year-old Eritrean bride while stationed in the Italian colony in the 1930s



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.