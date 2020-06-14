Perils of police at high speeds spur calls for more reform


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Crashes involving Chicago police vehicles that killed retired teacher Verona Gunn last year and a young mother this month highlight the dangers of police speeding to crime scenes or during car chases



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Perils of police at high speeds spur calls for more reform


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Crashes involving Chicago police vehicles that killed retired teacher Verona Gunn last year and a young mother this month highlight the dangers of police speeding to crime scenes or during car chases



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.