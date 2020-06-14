The Latest: 7 Minneapolis officers quit in wake of protests


Posted on: June 14th, 2020 by ABC News

At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated



