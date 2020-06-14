Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner

The CEO of a cosmetics company has issued an apology after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband threatening to call police on a man because he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his San Francisco property

