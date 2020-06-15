La Porte Jaycees Announce Virtual 4th of July Celebration



La Porte, IN- For 74 years, the Jaycees, an organization comprised of all volunteers has hosted the premier family-friendly 4th of July Celebration that encompasses an arts and crafts festival, community fireworks, and

the largest 4th of July parade in the state of Indiana. While the actual 4th of July Parade has been postponed, the Jaycees would like to invite the La Porte Community to celebrate with the spirit that we always do.



The Jaycees will be hosting a Virtual 4th of July Parade which will be live streamed through Facebook on Saturday, July 4th. All members and businesses of the La Porte Community are invited to submit a 30-60

second video highlighting favorite 4th of July traditions and why the community is La Porte Proud.

The Jaycees would like to compile videos and photos from past parades, and would like to receive at least 100 submissions to celebrate similar to the size of the parade. More information may be found on the La Porte Jaycees

website, www.laportejaycees.org/virtual4th or by emailing [email protected]



In addition to the Virtual 4th of July Parade, the Jaycees are hosting a window decorating contest for local businesses, along with a La Porte Proud t-shirt design contest. The overall goal is to commemorate the 4th of

July and to showcase the amazing La Porte Community. Information on both events may also be found on the La Porte Jaycees website.

The next Jaycees event is the Port-A-Pit Chicken fundraiser, which will be on Saturday June 27th at Kabelin ACE Hardware on Andrew Avenue beginning at 10am. Pre-sale tickets are available on the Jaycees website, which

will save $1, those who do not purchase pre-sale tickets may drive up on the day of the event to purchase. All

orders will be taken carside. Please follow the Jaycees on social media or visit www.laportejaycees.org for

more information.

About the La Porte Jaycees: The La Porte Jaycees is a leadership development organization for young

professionals ages 18-40. For over 70 years, this organization comprised of all volunteers, has been a staple to

the La Porte Community. Iconic events such as the 4th of July Celebration, Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour,

and the Community Easter Egg Hunt are all put on by the La Porte Jaycees. The La Porte Jaycees is the official

young professionals organization of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP), and continues to

be a premier organization in the field of leadership development and in service to the community of La Porte.

To learn more about the Jaycees or to get involved, visit www.laportejaycees.org.