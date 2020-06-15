Feds: eBay staff sent spiders, roaches to harass couple


Posted on: June 15th, 2020 by ABC News

Six former eBay Inc. employees have been charged with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter with threats and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches



