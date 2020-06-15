Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men


Posted on: June 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men


Posted on: June 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.