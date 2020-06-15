Review: Matt Lovell finds his way on soothing 9-track album
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Matt Lovell taps gospel, soul and other influences in a gently impressive nine-song album called “Nobody Cries Today."
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Review: Matt Lovell finds his way on soothing 9-track album
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Matt Lovell taps gospel, soul and other influences in a gently impressive nine-song album called “Nobody Cries Today."
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.