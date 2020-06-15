Texas set to resume executions after delay due to pandemic

A four-month delay in executions in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end with the scheduled lethal injection of a death row inmate condemned for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Texas set to resume executions after delay due to pandemic

A four-month delay in executions in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end with the scheduled lethal injection of a death row inmate condemned for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago