UK’s Johnson calls anti-racism commission; critics want more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will establish a commission to look at racial equality in the U.K., after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

UK’s Johnson calls anti-racism commission; critics want more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will establish a commission to look at racial equality in the U.K., after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis