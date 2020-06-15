UK’s Johnson calls anti-racism commission; critics want more
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will establish a commission to look at racial equality in the U.K., after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
UK’s Johnson calls anti-racism commission; critics want more
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will establish a commission to look at racial equality in the U.K., after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.