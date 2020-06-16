Chief says ‘no cop-free zone’ in Seattle during protests


Posted on: June 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says officers will go into the several-block area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Chief says ‘no cop-free zone’ in Seattle during protests


Posted on: June 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says officers will go into the several-block area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.