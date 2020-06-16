Civil rights groups challenge loan rules on criminal records

The Trump administration says a recent rule change allows small business owners convicted of felonies to apply for government loans to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic, but civil rights groups claim the program revision doesn’t go far enough

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Civil rights groups challenge loan rules on criminal records

The Trump administration says a recent rule change allows small business owners convicted of felonies to apply for government loans to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic, but civil rights groups claim the program revision doesn’t go far enough