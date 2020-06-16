India says 3 soldiers killed in standoff with Chinese troops


Posted on: June 16th, 2020

India says at least three of its soldiers were killed in a confrontation with Chinese soldiers along their disputed border high in the Himalayas where thousands of troops on both sides have been facing off for over a month



