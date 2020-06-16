N. Korea’s military to reenter inter-Korea cooperation sites

North Korea says it will redeploy military troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

N. Korea’s military to reenter inter-Korea cooperation sites

North Korea says it will redeploy military troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas