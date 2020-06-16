North Korea confirms it destroyed inter-Korean office and has cut all communication lines with South Korea


Posted on: June 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

North Korea confirms it destroyed inter-Korean office and has cut all communication lines with South Korea



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

North Korea confirms it destroyed inter-Korean office and has cut all communication lines with South Korea


Posted on: June 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

North Korea confirms it destroyed inter-Korean office and has cut all communication lines with South Korea



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.