Arab Israeli diplomat says security guards choked him


Posted on: June 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Arab Israeli diplomat who was once deployed abroad to push back against Israel’s critics says he was beaten by overzealous security guards at Jerusalem’s central bus station



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Arab Israeli diplomat says security guards choked him


Posted on: June 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Arab Israeli diplomat who was once deployed abroad to push back against Israel’s critics says he was beaten by overzealous security guards at Jerusalem’s central bus station



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.