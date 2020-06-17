Aunt Jemima character, brand name being removed from all products

Juanmonino/iStockBy KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Aunt Jemima, the more than 130-year-old breakfast brand that has faced criticisms for being based on a racial stereotype, will be no more.

The brand will be renamed and the image of Aunt Jemima will be removed from its packaging, PepsiCo, the parent company of The Quaker Oats Company, which owns the brand, announced Wednesday.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement. “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

“While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough,” she said.

Customers will start to see Aunt Jemima’s syrups, pancake mixes and other products without the image of Aunt Jemima later this year and a name change will be announced “at a later date,” according to PepsiCo.

The company’s decision was announced as protests continue to unfold across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed on Memorial Day when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Aunt Jemima brand was started in 1889 by two men, Chris Rutt and Charles Underwood, who developed a ready pancake mix.

The company brought on a black woman, Anna Robinson, to portray Aunt Jemima starting in 1933. The character was later portrayed by actress Aylene Lewis in the 1950s and 60s.

In 1989, Aunt Jemima’s image evolved to what the company described as a “contemporary look” with pearl earrings and a lace collar.

PepsiCo acquired the Quaker Oats Company and the Aunt Jemima brand in 2001. The company describes the brand now as having “the goal of representing loving moms from diverse backgrounds who want the best for their families.”

There have been calls throughout the years to change the name of Aunt Jemima products, including a 2015 New York Times editorial entitled, “Can We Please, Finally, Get Rid of ‘Aunt Jemima’?”

“This Aunt Jemima logo was an outgrowth of Old South plantation nostalgia and romance grounded in an idea about the ‘mammy,’ a devoted and submissive servant who eagerly nurtured the children of her white master and mistress while neglecting her own,” Riché Richardson, an associate professor in the Africana Studies and Research Center at Cornell University, wrote in the op-ed. “Visually, the plantation myth portrayed her as an asexual, plump black woman wearing a headscarf.”

PepsiCo also said it plans to donate a minimum of $5 million over the next five years through the Aunt Jemima brand to “create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community.”

“We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth and dignity that we would like it to stand for today,” said Kroepfl. “We are starting by removing the image and changing the name. We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

