Kyrgyzstan’s parliament votes to appoint new prime minister

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has voted to appoint a new prime minister two days after his predecessor resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies

Kyrgyzstan's parliament has voted to appoint a new prime minister two days after his predecessor resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequencies