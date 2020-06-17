LCSO ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED VOCAL AUDITIONS FOR 2020 HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra has re-scheduled auditions for the 15th annual Hoosier Star Competition . Sponsored by Horizon Bank, NIPSCO, La Porte Hospital and V. Michael & Cherri Drayton , Hoosier Star is open to amateur singers of all musical styles and ages. Competitors can compete individually or as a duet. Auditions will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church , 102 G Street, La Porte, IN, on Saturday, July 11 , 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (CDT) and Sunday, July 12 from Noon – 5:00 PM (CDT). Audition times are only available for Saturday, July 11. Strict social distancing guidelines will be followed throughout the weekend of auditions. Contestants will be given instructions to follow before entering the audition space. The mission of the LCSO is to enrich the lives of people of all ages within and beyond La Porte County through the experience of excellent live orchestra performances. The LCSO is also supported by the Indiana Arts Com mission, South Shore Arts, La Porte Herald-Argus, Michigan City News Dispatch and WIMS AM 1420. Visit us at www.lcso.net .