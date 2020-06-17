MCPD Reminder: Michigan City Fireworks Ordinance

As the weather gets warmer and 4th of July gets closer, MCPD receives an overabundance of firework related calls for service. MCPD would like to remind everyone that fireworks can only be discharged by persons 18+ years old and only during set dates and times outlined in city ordinance 54-231. Inside of the corporate limits of Michigan City, fireworks can only be discharged on the following dates and times:

▪️June 29th-July 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset

▪️July 4th from 10:00 a.m. until midnight

▪️July 5th-9th from 5:00 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset

▪️10:00 AM on December 31st until 1:00 AM on January 1st

Anyone discharging fireworks outside of the set dates and times are subject to being cited. The fines for firework related offenses are:

▪️$50-1st Offense

▪️$100-2nd Offense

▪️$250-3rd+ Offenses.

MCPD stated, “Fireworks are beautiful and a great way to celebrate 4th of July, however; they can also be dangerous and a nuisance to your fellow neighbors and fur-neighbors. Please be kind to your fellow neighbors and strictly abide by the ordinances regulating the use of fireworks. A complete list of city ordinances can be found online by visiting:

https://library.municode.com/in/michigan_city/codes/code_of_ordinances ”