North Korea says it’s sending soldiers to joint border sites

North Korea says it will send soldiers to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites in its territory, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

North Korea says it’s sending soldiers to joint border sites

North Korea says it will send soldiers to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites in its territory, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas