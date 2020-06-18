A message from Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry

RE-OPENING OF CITY HALL & PUBLIC MEETING PROTOCOL

We will be opening City Hall to the public on a limited basis beginning

Monday July 6th

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the City has carefully monitored national, state, and local data. In addition, the City has followed Governor Holcomb’s Orders and suggested plan of action regarding COVID-19 to insure a safe work and meeting environment for our valued employees, Council, and the citizens of Michigan City.

The City has devised a plan after balancing the need to provide a safe workplace for employees while attending to the needs of visitors for permits, licensing, payments, and resuming public meetings of the various City boards and commissions.

Visitor’s to City Hall are permitted into the building by “appointment only”. This process will be strictly adhered to by all departments and employees at City Hall.

To continuing implementing safeguards for proper social distancing and the ability to clean and properly sanitize, effective as of July 6, 2020, all City boards and commissions will hold their meetings at Krueger Memorial Park for the remainder of 2020.