China’s top lawmakers take up draft Hong Kong security law
China’s top legislative body has taken up a draft national security bill for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as undermining the semi-autonomous Chinese region’s legal and political institutions
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
China’s top lawmakers take up draft Hong Kong security law
China’s top legislative body has taken up a draft national security bill for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as undermining the semi-autonomous Chinese region’s legal and political institutions
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.