China’s top lawmakers take up draft Hong Kong security law

China’s top legislative body has taken up a draft national security bill for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as undermining the semi-autonomous Chinese region’s legal and political institutions

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

China’s top lawmakers take up draft Hong Kong security law

China’s top legislative body has taken up a draft national security bill for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as undermining the semi-autonomous Chinese region’s legal and political institutions