HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 584 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 41,438 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,304 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 over the previous day. Another 187 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 384,722 tests have been reported to ISDH. That total includes 10,701 new tests reported since Wednesday and 2,936 historical negative results from a lab that was recently connected to ISDH’s electronic reporting system. All positive results from this lab had already been captured and reported.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the stat